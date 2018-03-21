Curtain Call — Theater openings and previews March 22-28, 2018

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival and the Poetry Foundation have partnered to present Manual Cinema's "No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks." | Courtesy Manual Cinema

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for March 22-28:

Chicago Dance Month: The advocacy group See Chicago Dance showcases the city’s many diverse opportunities to enjoy professional dance. March 27-May 11. Various venues and prices; seechicagodance.com

“The Gentleman Caller”: World premiere of Philip Dawkins’ drama that imagines a meeting between Tennessee Williams and William Inge; directed by Cody Estle. Previews begin March 28, opens April 2; to May 13. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

Giordano Dance Chicago: New Works by choreographers Davis Robertson and Joshua Blake Carter. March 23-24, Harris Theater, Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph, $15-$75; harristheaterchicago.org

“How I Learned to Drive”: Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama that examines pedophilia and sexual abuse of women. Previews to March 24, opens March 25; to May 6. The Artistic Home Theatre, 1376 W. Grand; $28, $32; theartistichome.org

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Two nights dedicated to the work of Hubbard Street resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo. March 23-24, Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $29-$110; hubbardstreetdance.com

“Letter of Love (The Fundamentals of Judo)”: World premiere based on the texts of poet Fernando Arrabal and painter Yves Klein; directed by Aleksi Barriere. Opens March 22; to April 28. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20, $25; trapdoortheatre.com

“The Luckiest People”: Meridith Friedman’s drama about a family that must deal with their difficult patriarch. Previews begin March 24, opens March 29; to April 29. Stage Left Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $32; stagelefttheatre.com

“Mary’s Wedding”: Stephen Massicotte’s love story about survival and optimism during World War I. Previews begin March 28, opens March 31; to April 29. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Ill. Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34, $44; visit firstfolio.org

“No Blue Memories: The Life of Gwendolyn Brooks”: Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival and the Poetry Foundation present Manual Cinema’s piece that combines poetry, puppetry and live jazz to tell the story of the beloved Chicago writer. March 30-31, Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $25; chicagopuppetfest.org

“The Rosenkranz Mysteries – Physician Magician”: Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz with an evening of theatrical magic sprinkled with thought-provoking ideas. Previews begin March 27, opens April 3; to May 6. Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, $50, $75; ticketmaster.com

“The Spitfire Grill”: Refuge Theatre Project continues its practice of setting plays in found spaces with James Valcq and Fred Alley’s musical performed in an actual diner. Previews begin March 23, opens March 25; to May 5. Windy City Cafe, 1062 W. Chicago, $30; refugetheatre.com

“We’re Gonna Die”: Young Jean Lee’s rock concert play about the one thing we all have in common. Opens March 26; to April 16. Haven Theatre at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $18; steppenwolf.org