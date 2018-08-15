Curtain Call — Theater openings, previews Aug. 17-23

Kevin Webb (foreground) and Maiko Terazawa (behind chair) are featured in "Nightmares and Nightcaps: The Stories of John Collier." | COLE SIMON

“Anything Goes”: Cole Porter’s madcap musical comedy of the 1930s; directed by Rudy Hogenmiller. Opens Aug. 18; to Aug. 26. Music Theater Works at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson, Evanston, $34-$96; musictheaterworks.com

“Black Boy Joy”: The comedy duo Teen Cudi with a show aimed at helping people see themselves represented, acknowledged and celebrated; directed by Atra Asdou. Opens Aug. 16; to Sept. 27. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $10; theannoyance.com

Dance for Life: With Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Joffrey Ballet, Hanna Brictson and Dancers, Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash and Nomi Dance Company. Aug. 18. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $15-$75; chicagodancersunited.org

“Left Behind: The Rapture Musical”: John Timmers, Jess Alexander and Alex Madda’s music parody inspired by the “Left Behind” series; directed by Sean Cusick. Opens Aug. 19; to Sept. 30. Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $12; http://theannoyance.com

“Nightmares and Nightcaps — The Stories of John Collier:” In this world premiere, a host weaves together writer John Collier’s tales of love, loss and the mysterious; adapted and directed by Ed Rutherford. Preview Aug. 17, opens Aug. 18; to Sept. 15. Black Button Eyes Productions at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $30; blackbuttoneyes.com

“A Shayna Maidel”: Barbara Lebow’s drama about two sisters trying to reconnect after years of separation brought on by the aftermath of the Holocaust; directed by Vanessa Stalling. Previews begin Aug. 22, opens Aug. 30; to Nov. 4. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington; $40-$54; timelinetheatre.com