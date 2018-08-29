Curtain Call — Theater openings, previews Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Casey Shuler as Elle Woods, with the rescue dog Frankie as Bruiser, in "Legally Blonde" at the Paramount Theatre. | THOMAS J. KING

“Big Giant Love”: Maureen Muldoon’s solo piece that explores the repercussions when a child changes gender. Opens Aug. 31; to Sept. 23. Madison Street Theatre, 1010 W. Madison, Oak Park; $15; mstoakpark.com

“Consider It Not So Deeply”: The contemporary ballet looks at female strength and wit through the lens of Shakespeare’s women. Aug. 31-Sept. 1. Marlene Skog & Dancers at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $15; marleneskog.com

“Crime and Punishment”: Chris Hannan’s adaptation of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s classic novel; directed by Louis Contey. Previews begin Sept. 6, opens Sept. 9; to Oct. 20. Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $39; sgtheatre.org

“The Dingdong, or How the French Kiss”: In Mark Shanahan’s adaptation of Georges Feydeau’s “Le Dindon,” a mostly faithful couple are tempted by sly suitors and femme fatales; directed by Connie Canaday Howard. Preview Sept. 6, opens Sept. 7; to Oct. 7. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $40; atthemac.org

“Legally Blonde”: Musical follows sorority gal Elle Woods as she hatches a plan to win back her boyfriend by joining him at Harvard Law School; directed by Trent Stork. Previews begin Sept. 5, opens Sept. 8; to Oct. 21. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$69; paramountaurora.com

“Little Shop of Horrors,” Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s musical adaptation of the horror film featuring a singing, carnivorous plant; directed by Scott Calcagno. Previews begin Sept. 6, opens Sept. 13; to Oct. 28. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $50-$65; drurylanetheatre.com

“Nick & Zoe”: Daniel Talbott’s drama about the volatile relationship between two young New Yorkers. Previews begin Sept. 6, opens Sept. 8; to Sept. 29. The Side Project, 1439 W. Jarvis, $15 in advance, $20 at the door; thesideproject.net

“No Child …”: Nilaja Sun’s play explores the American public education system in a story about a young teacher attempting to connect with her students; directed by Chika Ike. Previews begin Aug. 31, opens Sept. 5; to Sept. 23. Definition Theatre at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $15-$35; victorygardens.org

“Scraps”: Anthony Whitaker’s story of the Patchwork Girl of Oz, many years after her adventures in L. Frank Baum’s “Oz” books; directed by Jamal Howard. Previews begin Sept. 1, opens Sept. 4; to Sept. 29. New American Folk Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $25; newamericanfolktheatre.org

“Six Degrees of Separation”: John Guare’s drama about a young con man who insinuates himself into the life of a wealthy woman; directed by Steve Scott. Previews begin Sept. 5, opens Sept. 8; to Oct. 7. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; redtwist.org

“Sweet Charity”: The musical comedy, with a book by the late Neil Simon, follows the trials and tribulations of a hopelessly romantic dance hall hostess with a heart of gold. Previews begin Sept. 5, opens Sept. 12; to Oct. 28. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., $50-$60; marriotttheatre.com