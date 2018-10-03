Curtain Call — Theater openings, previews in Chicago Oct. 5-11

Angela Ingersoll’s critically acclaimed "Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine" opens this weekend at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston. | Provided Photo

“Angela Delfini Explains It All For You”: Italian comic actress Delfini in a one-woman show, a five-step recovery program full of challenges and transformations; directed by John Towsen. Oct. 5-7. PROP Thtr, 3502 N. Elston, $15; propthtr.org

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime”: Simon Stephens’ adaptation of Mark Haddon’s book about a young boy on the autism spectrum who launches an investigation into who murdered his neighbor’s dog; directed by Jonathan Berry. Opens Oct. 5; to Oct. 27. Steppenwolf for Young Adults at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$30; steppenwolf.org

Ephrat Asherie Dance: Making their Chicago debut with “Odeon,” the company explores the complexities of street and social dance. Oct. 11-13. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $30; dance.colum.edu

“Flyin’ West”: Pearl Cleage’s drama set at the end of the Civil War about African-American women pioneers who settle in the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas; directed by Chuck Smith. Previews begin Oct. 5, opens Oct. 11; to Nov. 3. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$39; americanbluestheater.com

“Frankenstein”: Nick Dear’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale; directed by Ian Frank. Previews begin Oct. 11, opens Oct. 16; to Nov. 11. Remy Bumppo Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont; $37.75-$62.75; remybumppo.org

“Frederick”: A musical based on Leo Lionni’s classic children’s book about a mouse who, while the other mice work hard to gather food for the winter, daydreams the summer away; directed by Tommy Rapley. Previews begin Oct. 9, opens Oct. 13; to Nov. 11. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine; $39; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“It’s Only a Play”: Terrence McNally’s send-up of show business and its often-bizarre practitioners. Previews begin Oct. 11, opens Oct. 17; to Nov. 11. Pride Films and Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $30, $40; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine”: Angela Ingersoll’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the legendary singer. Opens Oct. 5; to Oct. 14. Music Theater Works at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston, $34-$64; musictheaterworks.com

“Les Innocents/The Innocents”: Ann Kreitman’s immersive queer thriller set in the Paris catacombs; directed by Kreitman. Previews begin Oct. 7; opens Oct. 18; to Nov. 4. (re)discover theatre at Preston Bradley Center, 941 W. Lawrence, $30; rediscovertheatre.com

“Luna de Cristal (Crystal Moon)”: Adriana Pantoja’s play about a dysfunctional family confronting the realities of their lives and the events that unite them; directed by Pantoja. Oct. 11-14. Puerto Rico’s Cuarzo Bianco at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $25; steppenwolf.org

New Play Festival: Nine new one-act plays. Oct. 11-17. Nothing Without a Company at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N. Sheridan, $15 per play, $25 for three plays; nothingwithoutacompany.org

“Shrek The Musical”: Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay Abaire’s adaptation of the animated film. Previews begin Oct. 5, opens Oct. 13; to Dec. 30. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $18.23; marriotttheatre.com

“That’s Weird Grandma — Ghost, Ghouls and Talking Potatoes”: A line-up of scary stories featuring creepy twins, talking potatoes and fighting zombies. Previews begin Oct. 7, opens Oct. 14; to Nov. 4. Barrel of Monkeys at Neo-Futurists Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5-$20; barrelofmonkeys.org

“Truman and the Birth of Israel”: David Cohen’s drama about one man’s unlikely rise to power and the role he played in the founding of the State of Israel; directed by Randy White. Previews begin Oct. 11, opens Oct. 15; to Nov. 18. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $32-$35; greenhousetheater.org