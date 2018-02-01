Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings Feb. 1-7, 2018

Titania (Christiana Clark) beckons Bottom (Adam Wesley Brown), who has been transfigured into an ass, and her Fairy attendants (Hannah Starr and Lane Anthony Flores) in Chicago Shakespeare’s abridged production of "Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream." | Liz Lauren

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance preview performances and opening nights for Feb. 1-7:

“Boeing Boeing”: The Tony Award-winning comedy about a 1960s bachelor who manuvers around his three flight attendant fiancees. Previews Feb. 1-4, opens Feb. 8; to March 17. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

“Brodsky/Baryshnikov”: Mikhail Baryshnikov in a one-man play based on the poems of Nobel Laureate Joseph Brodsky. Opens Feb. 2; to Feb. 4. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $45-$150; harristheaterchicago.org

“Cabaret”: Katie Spelman directs the classic musical. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 10; to March 18. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$64; paramountaurora.com

Chicago Musical Theatre Festival: Full productions of seven new musicals. Opens Feb. 5; to Feb. 16. Underscore Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $20; cmtf.org

“Jeeves in Bloom”: Robert Scogin directs the comedy. Opens Feb. 4; to Feb. 26. ShawChicago at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $35; shawchicago.org

“Modern Masters”: The Joffrey Ballet with a mixed repertory program featuring works by modern choreographers. Opens Feb. 7; to Feb. 18. Joffrey Ballet at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $34-$159; joffrey.org

“A Moon for the Misbegotten”: William Brown directs the Eugene O’Neill classic. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 14; to March 18. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

“Sex With Strangers”: Laura Eason’s battle-of-the-sexes drama raises modern moral questions. Preview Feb. 1, opens Feb. 2; to March 4, Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $37.50, $40; citadeltheatre.org

“Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: A 75-minute version of the classic tale. Opens Feb. 3; to March 10. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $22, $34; chicagoshakes.com

“Southern Gothic”: David H. Bell directs this immersive drama set at a cocktail party. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 14; in an open run. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park, $65-$85; windycityplayhouse.com

“Time Stands Still”: Donald Margulies’ drama about a photojournalist facing personal and professional issues. Preview Feb. 1, opens Feb. 2; to March 4. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $37; atthemac.org