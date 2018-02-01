Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance preview performances and opening nights for Feb. 1-7:
“Boeing Boeing”: The Tony Award-winning comedy about a 1960s bachelor who manuvers around his three flight attendant fiancees. Previews Feb. 1-4, opens Feb. 8; to March 17. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com
“Brodsky/Baryshnikov”: Mikhail Baryshnikov in a one-man play based on the poems of Nobel Laureate Joseph Brodsky. Opens Feb. 2; to Feb. 4. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $45-$150; harristheaterchicago.org
“Cabaret”: Katie Spelman directs the classic musical. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 10; to March 18. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$64; paramountaurora.com
Chicago Musical Theatre Festival: Full productions of seven new musicals. Opens Feb. 5; to Feb. 16. Underscore Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $20; cmtf.org
“Jeeves in Bloom”: Robert Scogin directs the comedy. Opens Feb. 4; to Feb. 26. ShawChicago at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $35; shawchicago.org
“Modern Masters”: The Joffrey Ballet with a mixed repertory program featuring works by modern choreographers. Opens Feb. 7; to Feb. 18. Joffrey Ballet at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $34-$159; joffrey.org
“A Moon for the Misbegotten”: William Brown directs the Eugene O’Neill classic. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 14; to March 18. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org
“Sex With Strangers”: Laura Eason’s battle-of-the-sexes drama raises modern moral questions. Preview Feb. 1, opens Feb. 2; to March 4, Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $37.50, $40; citadeltheatre.org
“Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: A 75-minute version of the classic tale. Opens Feb. 3; to March 10. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $22, $34; chicagoshakes.com
“Southern Gothic”: David H. Bell directs this immersive drama set at a cocktail party. Previews begin Feb. 7, opens Feb. 14; in an open run. Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park, $65-$85; windycityplayhouse.com
“Time Stands Still”: Donald Margulies’ drama about a photojournalist facing personal and professional issues. Preview Feb. 1, opens Feb. 2; to March 4. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $37; atthemac.org