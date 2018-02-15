Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings Feb. 15-21, 2018

Brenda Barrie (from left), Monica Orozco and Peter DeFaria rehearse "Six Corners" at Stage 773. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for Feb. 15-21:

“The Best of Second City”: Skits from the 50 year history of the comedy troupe. Feb. 17, McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $32-$46; atthemac.org

“The Burn”: Devon de Mayo directs Philip Dawkins’ drama about what happens when a classroom conflict turns into an online witch hunt. Opens Feb. 17; to March 10. Steppenwolf for Young Adults at Steppenwolf Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $15, $20; steppenwolf.org

“Frindle”: Griffin Theatre’s adaptation of the popular children’s book. Opens Feb. 20; to Feb. 23. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12, $14; metropolisarts.com

“Hail, Hail Chuck: A Tribute to Chuck Berry”: L. Maceo Ferris’ tribute to the legendary performer; directed by Daryl D. Brooks. Previews begin Feb. 17, opens Feb. 25; to April 1. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensemble.org

“Hedda! A Musical Conversation” and “The Garbo The Musical”: Jillann Gabrielle’s one-woman musicals run in rotating repertory. “Hedda” preview Feb. 15, opens Feb. 16; to March 17. “The Garbo” preview matinee Feb. 17, opens evening Feb. 17; to March 17. Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $30; athenaeumtheatre.org

“Mary Stuart”: Peter Oswald’s new take on the bitter rivalry between Mary, Queen of Scots and her cousin, Elizabeth 1, Queen of England; directed by Jenn Thompson. Previews begin Feb. 21, opens March 1 to April 15. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $48-$88; chicagoshakes.com

“Plantation!”: In this comedy, a Texas matriarch bypasses her daughters and leaves her ancestral home to the slave family her family once owned. Previews begin Feb. 21, opens March 3; to April 22. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $40-$75; lookingglasstheatre.org

“Six Corners”: Gary Griffin directs the world premiere of Keith Huff’s new drama about two detectives investigating the puzzling murder of a CTA employee. Previews begin Feb. 16, opens Feb. 22; to March 25. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$49;a americanbluestheater.com