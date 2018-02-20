Curtain Call —Theater previews and openings Feb. 22-28, 2018

Myesha Tiara (from left) as “Annelle,” Cory Goodrich as “M’lyn,” Landree Fleming as “Shelby," and Heidi Kettenring as “Truy” in Theatre at the Center's production of "Steel Magnolias." | Guy Rhodes

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for Feb. 22-28:

Chicago Flamenco Festival: Celebrating flamenco music and dance with a roster of local and international artists. Opens Feb. 23; to March 21. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, $25, $35; brownpapertickets.com

“The Emperor’s New Clothes”: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale. Previews begin Feb. 24, opens March 3; to May 12. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $18.23; marriotttheatre.com

“Steel Magnolias”: Robert Harling’s comedy-drama set in a Louisiana beauty shop; directed by Linda Fortunato. Previews begin Feb. 22, opens Feb. 25; to March 25. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Ind., $42-$46; theatreatthecenter.com

Ongoing:

“The Burn”: Devon de Mayo directs Philip Dawkins’ drama about what happens when a classroom conflict turns into an online witch hunt. To March 10. Steppenwolf for Young Adults at Steppenwolf Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $15, $20; steppenwolf.org

“Hail, Hail Chuck: A Tribute to Chuck Berry”: L. Maceo Ferris’ tribute to the legendary performer; directed by Daryl D. Brooks. Previews Feb. 24, opens Feb. 25; to April 1. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensemble.org

“Mary Stuart”: Peter Oswald’s new take on the bitter rivalry between Mary, Queen of Scots and her cousin, Elizabeth 1, Queen of England; directed by Jenn Thompson. Previews to Feb. 28, opens March 1 to April 15. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $48-$88; chicagoshakes.com

“Plantation!”: In this comedy, a Texas matriarch bypasses her daughters and leaves her ancestral home to the slave family her family once owned. Previews to March 2, opens March 3; to April 22. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $40-$75; lookingglasstheatre.org

“Six Corners”: Gary Griffin directs the world premiere of Keith Huff’s new drama about two detectives investigating the puzzling murder of a CTA employee. Opens Feb. 22; to March 25. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$49;a americanbluestheater.com