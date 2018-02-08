Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings Feb. 8-14, 2018

Elaine Carlson stars as Countess Aurelia in "The Madwoman of Chaillot," presented by Promethean Theatre Ensemble. | John Olson

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance preview performances and opening nights for Feb. 8-14:

“Breach: a manifesto on race in america through the eyes of a black girl recovering from self-hate”: Antoinette Nwandu’s comedy about friendship, motherhood and family. Previews begin Feb. 9, opens Feb. 16; to March 11. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $15-$60; victorygardens.org

“Cam Baby”: Jessica Moss’ comedic tale about the Internet and modern relationships. Preview Feb. 9, opens Feb. 10; to March 4. Chimera Ensemble at Collaboraction Studios, Flat Iron Building, 1579 N. Milwaukee, $22; chimeraensemble.com

“Elizabeth Cree”: Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s world premiere adaptation of Peter Ackroyd’s novel, “The Trial of Elizabeth Cree,” about a woman on trial for her husband’s murder. Opens Feb. 10, to Feb. 18. Chicago Opera Theater at Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan, $45-$145; chicagooperatheater.org

“Fear and Misery of the Third Reich”: Bertolt Brecht’s classic 1938 drama set in pre-war Germany as the seeds of chaos and tragedy take root. Previews Feb. 8, opens Feb. 13; to March 11. Haven Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $18; haventheatrechicago.com

“Love Never Dies”: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera” finds Christine traveling to New York where unbeknownst to her The Phantom is plotting to win back her love. Preview Feb. 14, opens Feb. 15; to March 4. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $35-$100; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Madwoman of Chaillot”: Jean Giraudoux’s comedy about a group of corrupt businessmen whose plot to dig for oil is challenged by an eccentric countess. Previews begin Feb. 9, opens Feb. 17; to March 17. Promethean Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $27; prometheantheatre.org

“The Second City’s Black History Month Show”: Features iconic scenes written and created by The Second City’s African American alumni. Opens Feb. 14, to Feb. 28. The Second City e.t.c. Theater, 230 W. North, 2nd floor of Piper’s Alley, $20; secondcity.com

“Surely Goodness and Mercy”: Chisa Hutchinson’s drama about two unlikely friends navigating the world. Previews begin Feb. 14, opens Feb. 17; to March 18. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; redtwist.org

“The Wolves”: Sarah DeLappe’s play, directed by Vanessa Stalling, about a suburban girls soccer team navigating life’s big questions. Previews begin Feb. 9, opens Feb. 20; to March 11. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn; $10-$47; goodmantheatre.org