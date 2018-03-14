Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings March 15-21, 2018

Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan with Adriel Flete and the Company of "On Your Feet!" | © Matthew Murphy

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of previews and opening nights for March 15-21:

“Bad Girls: The Stylists”: Astrid Saalbach’s comedy in which five women play 28 characters as they work through the absurdities and trials of being a “good girl” in modern society. Preview March 21, opens March 22; to April 14. Akvavit Theatre at Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, $25; chicagonordic.org

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane”: Martin McDonagh’s Tony Award-winning dark comedy about a spinster stuck in a caregiving relationship with her manipulative mother; directed by BJ Jones. Previews begin March 15, opens March 23; to April 22. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $30-$81; northlight.org

“THE BRINK! or Nobody’s Ever Kissed Me Like That …”: Walkabout Theater’s new work that asks the question, “What happens now…here on the brink?” Preview March 15, opens March 16; to March 30. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $20; walkabouttheater.org

Buddy Wakefield: The world-champion spoken word artist performs one-night only. Opening the evening will be the Growing Concerns Poetry Collection. 8 p.m. March 20, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $17; thedentheatre.com

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”: Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of the classic film; directed by Marti Lyons. Previews begin March 15, opens March 24; to April 15. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $44-$74; courttheatre.org

“hang”: Debbie Tucker Green’s drama about one woman’s devastating decision and the line between justice and retribution. Previews March 21, opens March 26; to April 29. Remy Bumppo Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $32.50-$57.50; remybumppo.org

“History Lezons”: A showcase of nine short plays about women of previous eras. March 18-20. Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, pay-what-you-can; pridefilmsandplays.com

“How I Learned to Drive”: Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama that examines pedophilia and sexual abuse of women. Previews begin March 21, opens March 25; to May 6. The Artistic Home Theatre, 1376 W. Grand; $28, $32; theartistichome.org

“Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical”: Musical adaptation of Mo Willems classic children’s book. Previews begin March 16, opens March 24; to May 26. Emerald City Theatre at Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln, $19-$29; emeraldcitytheatre.com

“The Magic of Adam Trent:” A star of the magic show “The Illusionists” presents his brand of magic and illusion in a high-tech spectacle. March 16-17. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $35-$150; broadwayinchicago.com

“Merchant on Venice”: Shishir Kurup’s South Asian re-imagining of Shakespeare’s drama; directed by Liz Carlin Metz. Previews begin March 20, opens March 22; to April 15. Rasaka Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $25; greenhousetheater.org

“On Your Feet”: The musical recounts the personal and professional life of singer Gloria Estefan. Previews begin March 21, opens March 23; to April 8. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $30-$110; broadwayinchicago.com

“Smart People”: Lydia R. Diamond’s play about four young professionals searching for love, success and identity while navigating the intricacies of racial and sexual politics; directed by Hallie Gordon. Previews begin March 21, opens March 28; to June 10. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

“A Taste of Things to Come”: Musical about four Winnetka women facing changes as the years morph from the 1950s into the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Previews begin March 20, opens March 25; to April 29. Broadway Playhouse, Water Tower Place, 175 W. Chestnut, $30-$75; broadwayinchicago.com