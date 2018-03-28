Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings March 29 – April 5, 2018

Heather Chrisler and Debo Balogun in "Mary's Wedding" at First Folio Theatre. | D. Rice

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for March

“Birdland”: Simon Stephens’ exploration of empathy and the impact of unchecked privilege; directed by Jonathan Berry. Previews begin March 31, opens April 5; to May 12. Steep Theatre, 1115 W. Berwyn, $27, $38; steeptheatre.com

“Cornerstone”: In Kevin Sparrow’s play, the attendees of a lecture series that promises to unleash unbridled potential begin to rebel when the project managers become more ruthless and belligerent in a struggle for dominance and power. Previews begin April 3, opens April 5; to April 29. 900 N. Michigan Shops, 3rd level, 900 N. Michigan; $25, $30; nothingwithoutacompany.org

“The Internet Ate My Brain”: Comedian/author Bill Dyszel explores the modern-day reliance on technology. March 31. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights; $30, $35; metropolisarts.com

“L’Imitation of Life”: Ricky Graham and Running with Scissors’ parody of the 1959 film “Imitation of Life.” Previews begin March 31, opens April 7; to May 6. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $29, $34; handbagproductions.org

“Mary’s Wedding”: Stephen Massicotte’s love story about survival and optimism during World War I. Opens March 31; to April 29. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Ill. Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34, $44; visit firstfolio.org

“Of Whales, Time, and Your Last Attempt to Rescue Me”: Molly Shanahan/Mad Shak dance ensemble with a world premiere influenced by Victorian and Gothic literature. Opens March 29; to March 31. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 N. Michigan, $30; tickets.colum.edu

“Other Ways to Resist”: Festival of four world premiere plays exploring the performance of activism, social media and acts of unconventional resistance. April 4, 18. Other Theatre at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, free; reservations at greenhousetheater.org

“The Ugly Duckling”: An updated musical version of the classic tale about belonging. Opens April 3; to April 13. Chicago Kids Company at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12, $14; metropolisarts.com

“With This I Will Take Over the World”: Kevin Kogan’s musical features two puppet super-villains and their human “henchperson.” Opens March 30; to April 20. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $8; theannoyance.com

“The Wolf at the End of the Block”: Ike Holter’s film noir about a simple mystery that quickly twists into a personal, pointed and political thriller; directed by Lili-Anne Brown. Previews begin March 29, opens April 5; to May 5. 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th St., Berwyn, $22; 16thstreettheater.org