Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings March 8-14, 2018

Kids walk through the immersive, two-story production of "An Epic Tale of Scale" at Chicago Children's Theatre. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of previews and opening nights for March 8 to 14:

“An Enemy of the People”: Eleanor Marx-Aveling’s new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s drama; directed by Robert Falls. Previews begin March 10, opens March 19; to April 15. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$80; goodmantheatre.org

“An Epic Tale of Scale”: A new way for children and parents to enjoy theater with an all-immersive, two-story theatrical environment. Opens March 10; to April 8. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $47; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Neal Tobin, Necromancer: Near Death Experience”: Neal Tobin’s interactive, magical, site-specific solo show about mortality. Opens March 10; to May 6. Rosehill Cemetery’s May Chapel, 5800 N. Ravenswood, $25-$30; neardeathx.com

“Hot Pink, or Ready to Blow”: Johnny Drago’s 1980s-infused comedy; directed by Derek Van Barham. Previews begin March 10, opens March 12; to April 7. New American Folk Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $25; newamericanfolktheatre.org

“Pretty Woman: The Musical,”: Musical adaptation of the film with music by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance; directed by Jerry Mitchell. Previews begin March 13, opens March 28; to April 15. Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $33-$110; broadwayinchicago.com

“Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s classic musical; directed by Fred Anzevino. Previews begin March 9, opens March 12; to April 29. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre at No Exit Cafe, 6970 N. Glenwood, $34, $39; theo-u.com

“Sweet Tap Chicago”: Chicago Tap Theatre with a jazz quintet featuring Taylor Mallory and JC Brooks cover songs by Common, Smashing Pumpkins, Muddy Waters and more. March 11. City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph, $40; chicagotaptheatre.com

“That’s Weird, Grandma: Stories That Groove”: Barrel of Monkey’s company members use the work of young authors to explore the evolution of musical styles. Previews begin March 12, opens March 19; to April 9. Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5, $15; barrelofmonkeys.org

“The 39 Steps”: The Tony Award-winning whodunit blends touches of Alfred Hitchcock and Monty Python zaniness. Opens March 9; to March 25. BrightSide Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall Theatre, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville, $30; brightsidetheatre.com

“Women Laughing Alone with Salad”: Sheila Callaghan’s satirical comedy based on the meta-feminist Internet meme of the same name. Previews begin March 9, opens March 19; to April 29. Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $12-$70; theaterwit.org