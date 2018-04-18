Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings April 20-26, 2018

Tiffany Topol plays Girl and Barry DuBois plays Guy in "Once," directed by Jim Corti at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. | Thomas J. King

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for April 20 to 26, 2018:

“The Explorers Club”: Nell Benjamin’s comedy set in 1879 London where the prestigious Explorers Club is in crisis: Should they admit a woman to their ranks? Previews begin April 25, opens April 27; to May 27. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $37.50, $40; citadeltheatre.org

“Future Echoes”: Paul Foster’s thriller about a group of college friends who reunite to reminisce about old times only to find that time is no longer on their side. Previews begin April 24, opens April 27; to May 27. WildClaw Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee; $30; wildclawtheatre.com

“Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider”: The “Saturday Night Live” vet’s one-woman show. Previews begin April 24, opens May 2; to May 30. The Second City’s e.t.c. Theater, 230 W. North, $26-$36; secondcity.com

“Last Stop on Market Street”: Cheryl L. West’s musical adaptation of the popular children’s book about a grandmother who shows her grandson how to find beauty on an afternoon bus ride through the city; E. Faye Butler stars, Henry Godinez directs. Previews begin April 24, opens April 28; to May 27. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $35; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

“Lipstick Mom”: Comedian Patti Vasquez shares stories from her life as a busy mother of two. April 20. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $30, $35; metropolisarts.com

“Macbeth”: Teller (of Penn and Teller) and Aaron Posner adapt and direct Shakespeare’s psychological thriller with an eye to its dark magic and twisted psyches. Previews April 25, opens May 3; to June 24. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $48-$88; chicagoshakes.com

“The Madres”: Ivonne Coll (“Jane the Virgin”) leads the cast in Stephanie Alison Walker’s drama about three generations of women and their desperate attempt to keep their family intact in the face of state-sponsored intimidation, kidnappings and murder. Previews begin April 21, opens April 27; to May 27. Teatro Vista at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $20-$45; teatrovista.org

“Memphis”: Musical about a DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who is ready for her big break; directed by Daryl Brooks. Previews begin April 19, opens April 25; to June 3. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $33-$60; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Midsummer Night’s Dream”: The Joffrey Ballet performs choreographer Alexander Ekman’s full-length contemporary ballet. Opens April 25; to May 6. Joffrey Ballet at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress; $34-$177; joffrey.org

“Ofrenda”: A cast of 33 teens in a collection of real-life stories about creating home in turbulent times. Previews begin April 25, opens April 30; to June 2. Albany Park Theater Project at Laura Wiley Theater, 5100 N. Ridgeway, $18-$25; aptpchicago.org

“Once”: The Tony Award-winning musical about love, music and life, directed by Jim Corti. Previews begin April 25, opens April 28; to June 3. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$64; paramountaurora.com

“Richard III”: Shakespeare’s history play about the diabolical ruler. April 23, 30. Midsommer Flight and Unbound Theatre at Galway Arms, 2442 N. Clark, Free; midsommerflight.com

“To Catch a Fish”: World premiere of Brett Neveu’s drama that confronts society’s fluid definition of justice and the truth about who is allowed to benefit from it. Previews begin April 25, opens May 2; to July 1. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $40-$54; timelinetheatre.com

“The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles”: An audience-immersive adaptation of the children’s book about an eccentric seaman whose life gains meaning when he brings the messages he finds in bottles to nearby villagers. Previews begin April 21, opens April 28, to June 3. Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee, $14, $17.50; filamenttheatre.org