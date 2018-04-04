Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings April 6-12, 2018

Anne Sheridan Smith (from left), Sharriese Hamilton and Sara Reinecke in a publicity image for Firebrand Theatre’s production of "9 To 5 The Musical." | Tyler Core

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for April 6 to 12, 2018.

“The Aristophanesathon”: Sean Graney’s four-hour adaptation of the 11 existing comedies of Aristophanes. Previews begin April 6, opens April 15; to May 27, Chopin Theater, 1543 W. Division, $60 includes light meal and snacks; the-hypocrites.com

“Ashes of Light”: An English translation/Chicago-set staging of Marco Antonio Rodriguez’s drama about a family attempting to rekindle love and appreciation for each other and their Dominican roots; directed by Miranda Gonzalez. Previews begin April 10, opens April 13; to May 13. Urban Theater Company at Batey Urbano, 2620 W. Division, $20; urbantheaterchicago.org

The Bridge Dance Festival: The culmination of four years of Japanese-focused programming at Links Hall, this festival features works by Kaori Seki and Darrell Jones, J’Sun Howard and kabuki artist Rika Lin plus more. April 6-May 6. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $12-$17 ($50, $60, festival pass); linkshall.org

“The Cake”: Keith Kupferer and Tara Mallen star in Bekah Brunstetter’s timely play about a baker who must re-examine her deeply held beliefs when asked to make a wedding cake for a friend’s daughter and her partner. Previews begin April 8, opens April 18; to May 20. Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $38; rivendelltheatre.org

“Clued In: An Improvised Murder Mystery”: A fast-paced whodunit in the style of the great mystery writers of our time. Opened April 5; to June 30. Judy’s Beat Lounge, The Second City Training Center, 230 W. North, $13; secondcity.com

“The Doppelganger (An International Farce)”: Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) stars in the world premiere of Matthew-Lee Erlbach’s farce about the backroom deals that shape our world; directed by Tina Landau. Opens April 15; to May 27. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$99; steppenwolf.org

“Gaslight District”: A Second City comedy troupe translates our modern world into the common language of laughter; directed by Annelise Toft. Opens April 6; open run. The Second City’s e.t.c. Theater, 230 W. North, $26-$48; secondcity.com

“Ghosts of War” and “Letters Home”: Wartime tales from soldiers serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, presented in rotating repertory. Previews begin April 7, opens April 9 (“Ghosts”) and April 11 (“Letters”); to May 6. Griffin Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $30 per play, $50 for both; griffintheatre.com

Hedwig Dances: The company performs “Point and Line to Plane.” April 6-7, Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $25; hedwigdances.com

“Lettie”: Boo Killebrew’s drama about a woman who, after serving seven years in prison, struggles to make a fresh start; directed by Chay Yew. Previews begin April 6, opens April 13; to May 6. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $15-$56; victorygardens.org

“9 to 5 The Musical”: Dolly Parton and Patricia Resnick’s musical based on the movie about three unlikely friends who learn there’s nothing they can’t do; directed by Harmony France. Previews begin April 7, opens April 10; to May 20. Firebrand Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $45; firebrandtheatre.org

“Oklahoma!”: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical; directed by Aaron Thielen. Previews begin April 11, opens April 18; to June 10. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $50-$60; marriotttheatre.com

“Our Great Tchaikovsky”: Hershey Felder’s new play-with-music features the music of the great Russian composer; directed by Trevor Hay. Previews begin April 11, opens April 15; to May 13. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $55; steppenwolf.org

“Roots in the Alley”: Carlos Murillo and Lucas Baisch’s new play which reinvents Mayan creation myths through the story of two heroic sisters who seek to understand the father they never knew. Preview April 6, opens April 7; to May 5. Adventure Stage Chicago at Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble, $12-$17; adventurestage.org

“The Sound of Music”: The classic musical inspired by the real-life story of the Von Trapp Family Singers. Opens April 10; to April 15. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $18-$85; visit broadwayinchicago.com

“South Pacific”: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical; directed by Victor Malana Maog. Opens April 12; to June 17. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $47-$62; drurylanetheatre.com

“33 to Nothing”: Grant James Varjas’ play takes place during a real-time practice as band mates face questions about going on or breaking up; directed by Tyrone Phillips. Previews begin April 6, opens April 13; to May 27. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $30, $35; aredorchidtheatre.org