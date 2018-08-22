Curtain Call – Theater previews, openings Aug. 24-Sept. 6

“Borealis”: When an ominous letter arrives from her brother, a 13-year-old girl sets out to find him in the Alaska wilderness; directed by Monty Cole. Previews begin Aug. 30, opens Sept. 8; to Oct. 21. The House Theatre of Chicago at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $30-$50; thehousetheatre.com

Chicago Fringe Festival: A variety of performers from Chicago and beyond. Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Various locations in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, admission is one time button purchase ($5) plus each show ticket ($10), festival passes available ($36-$100); chicagofringe.org

“The Fires of Nero — The Rise of a Dictator”: Aaron Harris Woodstein’s cautionary tale about the first eight years of the Roman emperor’s rule; directed by Seth N. Wilson. Opens Aug. 30; to Sept. 9. Phoenix Rising Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $15, $20; stage773.com

“Homos, or Everyone in America”: Jordan Seavey’s drama told through interweaving glimpses into the life of an everyday couple unexpectedly confronted by a vicious crime; directed by Derek Van Barham. Previews begin Aug. 30, opens Sept. 5; to Sept. 30. Pride Films and Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Monger”: Mary Bonnett’s drama uncovers the nationwide, anonymous brotherhood of men who use the Internet to find and compare notes on the women and underage girls they pay for sex; directed by John Mossman. Previews begin Aug. 30, opens Sept. 7; to Sept. 30. Her Story Theater at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $35; herstorytheater.org

“Radio Golf”: August Wilson’s drama about a real estate developer on a mission to revive his blighted childhood neighborhood; directed by Ron OJ Parson. Previews begin Aug. 30, opens Sept. 8; to Sept. 30. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $38-$56; courttheatre.org

“Silent NO MORE”: A theatrical documentary that features a collection of life stories shared by individuals with hearing loss. Aug. 25. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25; goodmantheatre.org