Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings Aug. 3-9, 2018

Micah Kronlokken (left) and Jude Hansenin in "Holding the Man." | Paul Goyette

New China Festival — Staged Readings of Plays From the Chinese-Speaking World: “Speaking as Then” by Ruoxin Xu (Aug. 4-5), “Dialogue & Rebuttal” by Gao Xingjian (Aug. 11-12), “Sand on a Distant Star” by Stan Lai (Aug. 18-19). Silk Road Rising at the Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington, $10; silkroadrising.org

“Holding the Man”: Tommy Murphy’s drama, adapted from Timothy Conigrave’s memoir, chronicles the 15-year relationship of a gay couple; directed by Michael D. Graham. Preview Aug. 5, opens Aug. 6; to Aug. 26. Pride Films & Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

IGNITION Festival of New Plays: Featuring “Prosthesis” by Robert Askins, “Untitled Road Trip Play” by Lauren Yee, “White History” by Dave Harris, “How to Defend Yourself” by Lily Padilla, “Seeing Eye” by Nick Malakhow and “The First Deep Breath” by Lee Edward Colston II. Aug. 3-5. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, free but reservations recommended; victorygardens.org