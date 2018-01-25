Curtain Call — Theater previews and openings Jan. 25-31, 2018

Lucy Carapetyan and Benjamin Sprunger in Raven Theatre’s Chicago premiere of "Nice Girl," written by Melissa Ross and directed by Lauren Shouse. | Michael Brosilow Photo

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance preview performances and opening nights for Jan. 25-31:

“Hinter”: Calamity West’s drama uncovers a decades old murder mystery. Opens Jan. 25; to March 3. Steep Theatre, 1115 W. Berwyn, $27, $38; steeptheatre.com

“The Humans”: Stephen Karam’s Tony Award-winning comedy-drama about family relationships. Preview Jan. 30, opens Jan. 31; to Feb. 11. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $25-$98; broadwayinchicago.com

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: Andrew Lloyd Weber’s classic musical, directed by Alan Souza. Opens Jan. 25; to March 25. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $47-$62; drurylanetheatre.com

“The Locketeer”: Catherine Sullivan’s adaptation of Elias Canetti’s drama “The Numbered” about a future state that imposes life spans on its citizens. Opens Jan. 25; to March 3. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20-$25; trapdoortheatre.com

“Merrily We Roll Along”: Michael Weber directs Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical. Previews begin Jan. 26, opens Jan. 30; to March 11. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets, $33-$60; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Moon Man Walk”: James Ijames drama about the connections between mother and son. Previews begin Jan. 26, opens Jan. 28; to Feb. 25. Definition Theatre at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $15-$30; victorygardens.org

“Nice Girl”: Melissa Ross’ play about the tragedy and joy of figuring out who you are. Previews to Jan. 29, opens Jan. 30; to March 11. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

“Ragtime”: The Tony Award-winning musical, directed by Nick Bowling. Previews to Jan. 28, opens Jan. 31; to March 18. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, $50-$60; marriotttheatre.com

“Skeleton Crew”: The third play in Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit trilogy, directed by Ron OJ Parson. Previews begin Jan. 25, opens Feb. 2; to March 3. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $30-$81; northlight.org

“We the People — The Anti-Trump Musical”: Sean Chandler and Leo Schwartz’s song cycle about the 2016 election. Opens Jan. 26; to Feb. 10. Flying Elephant Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $40; flyingelephantproductions.com

“We’re Gonna Be Okay”: Basil Kreimendahl’s comedy looks at two middle class families during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Previews Jan. 25, opens Jan. 29; to March 4. American Theater Company, 1909 W. Byron, $20-$38; atcweb.org

“Women in Jeopardy”: Wendy MacLeod’s comedy, directed by Janice L. Blixt. Previews to Jan. 26, opens Jan. 27; to Feb. 25, First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Ill. Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34, $44; firstfolio.org

“You Got Older”: Jonathan Berry directs Clare Barron’s dark comedy about a young woman looking for her path in life. Previews Jan. 25, opens Feb. 5; to March 11. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$89; steppenwolf.org