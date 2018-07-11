Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings July 13-19, 2018

Janet Ulrich Brooks stars as advice columnist Ann Landers in Theatre at the Center’s production of “The Lady With All The Answers." | Guy Rhodes

“Beehive: The ’60s Musical”: A celebration of the female singers of the ’60s including Aretha Franklin, The Shirelles, Lesley Gore and more. Previews begin July 12, opens July 19; to Aug. 25. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

“Bus Stop”: Steve Scott directs William Inge’s classic drama about a group of weary travelers stranded at a bus stop diner during a snowstorm. Previews begin July 12, opens July 15; to Aug.19. Eclipse Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $30; eclipsetheatre.com

“Cinderella”: The classic fairy tale on stage. Opens July 16; to July 21. Chicago Kids Company at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12-$14; metropolisarts.com

“The Color Purple”: The Tony Award-winning musical based on Alice Walker’s novel. Preview July 17, opens July 18; to July 29. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $27-$100; broadwayinchicago.com

Goodman Theatre Playwrights Unit Staged Readings: “Wade” by Isaac Gomez (July 14), “The Woyzeck Experiment” by Nigel O’Hearn (July 15), “A Hundred Circling Camps” by Sam Collier (July 16), “The Wizards” by Azar Kazemi (July 17), “Three Antarcticas” by Kristin Idaszak (July 18). Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Free; goodmantheatre.org

“The Hero’s Wife,” Aline Lathrop’s drama about a wife searching for ways to understand her retired Navy SEAL husband. Previews begin July 12, opens July 19, to Aug. 18. 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th St., Berwyn, $22; 16thstreettheater.org

“The Lady with All the Answers”: Janet Ulrich Brooks stars as advice columnist Ann Landers; directed by Larry Wyatt. Previews begin July 12, opens July 15; to Aug. 12. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster. Tickets, $42-$46; theatreatthecenter.com

“Linda”: Penelope Skinner’s comedy-drama about a woman on the front lines of the fight for relevance; directed by Robin Witt. Opens July 12; to Aug. 18. Steep Theatre, 1115 W. Berwyn, $27-$38; visit steeptheatre.com

“Pinkalicious”: A musical adaptation of the popular children’s book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann; directed by Amanda Tanguay. Previews begin July 14, opens July 21; to Aug. 12. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $18.23; marriotttheatre.com

“Rick Stone the Blues Man,” In a blues club setting, Rick Stone welcomes a cast of singers who perform songs by legendary blues artists from B.B. King and Etta James to KoKo Taylor and Buddy Guy; directed by Jackie Taylor. Previews begin July 14, opens July 22; to Aug. 26. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensembletheater.org

“Scary Stories To Save Your Life”: Horror-inspired tales informed by social and political anxieties facing today’s LGBTQ+ youth; directed by Donny Acosta. Opens July 14, to July 22. About Face Youth Theatre Ensemble at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted, $20 or pay-what-you-can; aboutfacetheatre.com