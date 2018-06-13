Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings June 15-21, 2018

Adrian Hadlock (from left), Ed Jones, David Cerda and Grant Drager star in Hell in a Handbag Productions’ parody "the Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 2." | Rick Aguilar Studios

“Amira: A Chicago Cinderella Story”: Ballet story of a young girl forced to leave her native country who struggles to make a home in Hyde Park. June 15-17. Hyde Park School of Dance at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th, $15-$25; hydeparkdance.org

“Don’t Smoke in Bed”: Aurin Squire’s play tells the story of an interracial couple being interviewed by an unseen journalist via webcam as they open up about their marriage; directed by Chika Ike. Preview June 15, opens June 16; to July 8. Chimera Ensemble at Collaboraction Studios, Flat Iron Arts Building, 1579 N. Milwaukee, $23; dontsmokeinbedchimera.brownpapertickets.com

“Dysfunctional Family Affair (Or It’s All Relatives): Draws from past Second City scenes about domestic woe and the explosion of the nuclear family. Opens June 16; to Sept. 30. The Second City, 1616 N. Wells; $31-$41; secondcity.com

“Flamenco Passion: A Tribute to Jose Greco’s 100th Birthday”: Ensemble Espanol presents more than 40 dancers and musicians in a fusion of flamenco styles. June 15-17. North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $20-$50; northshorecenter.org

“The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol.2”: After a sold-out run last summer, David Cerda’s parody of the classic television show returns with new stories. Previews begin June 19, opens June 22; to Sept. 7. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Mary’s Attic, 5400 N. Clark, $25, $27; handbagproductions.org

“That’s Weird, Grandma — Brand New Stories”: New songs, sketches and dance pieces adapted from stories written by students in Barrel of Monkeys’ creative writing workshops. Previews begin June 18, opens June 25; to July 16. Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5-$15; barrelofmonkeys.org