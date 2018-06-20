Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings June 22-28, 2018

Ora Jones (left) as Robyn and Sandra Marquez as Sharon in Steppenwolf Theatre's "The Roommate." | Joel Moorman Photo

The Art of Adaptation Festival: Theatrical adaptations of non-dramatic material ranging from science and science fiction to political philosophy, mythology and poetry. June 22-24. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $15, $20; citylit.org

“The Maids”: In Jean Genet’s drama, two maids fantasize about killing their mistress. Drag artists Patience Darling and Hinkypunk star; Michael Conroy directs. Opens June 22; to July 14. The Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand, $25; theartistichome.org

“Not One Batu”: Hannah Ii-Epstein’s drama, written in Hawaiian Pidgin-English, about the meth epidemic in Hawaii and its impact on families; directed by Rachel Slavick. Previews begin June 22, opens June 27; to July 21. Nothing Without a Company at Berger Park Cultural Center Coach House, 6205 N. Sheridan, $12.50-$30; nothingwithoutacompany.org

One-Minute Play Festival: Very short plays by more than 70 Chicago playwrights. June 26-27. The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20; thedentheatre.com

“Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure”: A high-flying musical journey with Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys; directed by Amber Mak. Previews begin June 27, opens July 3; to Aug. 19. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $22, $34; chicagoshakes.com

“The Roommate”: Jen Silverman’s play looks at how early-life choices can lead to mid-life challenges and the unexpected rewards of bridging the divide; directed by Phylicia Rashad. Now in previews, opens July 1; to Aug. 5. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$93; steppenwolf.org

“Sagittarius Ponderosa”: MJ Kaufman’s play about a man who returns home to Oregon to care for his sick father and finds himself on a journey to uncover the mysteries of the human heart; directed by James Fleming. Previews begin June 27, opens June 30; to July 29. Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, $35, $40; visit redtwist.org

“Support Group for Men”: Ellen Fairey’s comedy explores shifting social and gender roles through the lens of four men who gather every Thursday to vent about middle-age maladies; directed by Kimberly Senior. Previews begin June 23, opens July 2; to July 29. Goodman Theatre. 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$80; goodmantheatre.org

“Tapped for the Very First Time”: A tap celebration of divas and their music including Patti Labelle, Whitney Houston, Madonna and more. June 23, 29. Chicago Tap Theatre at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $24-$65; athenaeumtheatre.org

“Tilikum”: Kristiana Rae Colon’s drama about an imprisoned king explores captivity, savagery and rebellion in a blend of theater, drumming and dance; directed by Lili-Anne Brown. Previews begin June 22, opens June 28; to July 29. Sideshow Theatre at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $20-$30; sideshowtheatre.org

“The View Upstairs”: Max Vernon’s musical inspired by the 1973 arson attack at the UpStairs Lounge, a vibrant gay bar in New Orleans; directed by Derek Van Barham. Previews begin June 22, opens June 27; to July 22. Circle Theatre at The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $30; circletheatrechicago.org