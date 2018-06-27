Curtain Call – Theater previews, openings June 29-July 5, 2018

Charity Angel Dawson (from left), Desi Oakley and Lenne Klingaman in the National Tour of "Waitress." | Joan Marcus

“The Adventures of Spirit Force Five”: In Jill Oliver’s play, a cheerleading squad is called upon to save the parallel universe of Lej and get back in time for the state championship game; directed by Spenser Davis. Previews begin June 29, opens July 6; to Aug. 11. Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $25; thefactorytheater.com

“F- – – – – – Men”: In Joe DiPietro’s present-day updating of Schnitzler’s “La Ronde,” 10 men all have physical and emotional desires to connect; directed by David Zak. Previews begin July 1; opens July 8; to Aug. 25. Pride Films & Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Heartbreak Hotel”: The sequel to “Million Dollar Quartet” follows a young Elvis Presley as he works with producer Sam Phillips and his career skyrockets. Previews begin June 30, opens July 15; to Sept. 9. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut; $35-$75; broadwayinchicago.com

“Murder for Two”: The musical comedy mixes music, mayhem and murder; directed by Scott Weinstein. Previews begin July 3, opens July 11; to Aug. 26. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $50-$60; marriotttheatre.com

“Waitress”: Musical about an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage who finds salvation in the form of her young daughter. Opens July 3, to July 22. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $27-$105; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Roommate”: Jen Silverman’s play looks at how early-life choices can lead to mid-life challenges and the unexpected rewards of bridging the divide; directed by Phylicia Rashad. Opens July 1; to Aug. 5. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20-$93; steppenwolf.org

“Support Group for Men”: Ellen Fairey’s comedy explores shifting social and gender roles through the lens of four men who gather every Thursday to vent about middle-age maladies; directed by Kimberly Senior. Opens July 2; to July 29. Goodman Theatre. 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$80; goodmantheatre.org

“Peter Pan, A Musical Adventure”: A high-flying musical journey with Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys; directed by Amber Mak. Now in previews, opens July 3; to Aug. 19. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $22, $34; chicagoshakes.com