Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings June 8-12, 2018

Erik Pearson and Bridget Adams-King in a publicity image for Underscore Theatre Company and The Den Theatre’s production of "Haymarket." | Juli Del Prete

Break Out Comedy Festival: A showcase of some of the hottest emerging talent in stand-up, sketch and improv from around the country. June 7-9. UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North, $10-$25; secondcity.com

“The Cher Show”: The pre-Broadway run of the musical based on the life and career of the iconic singer and actress. Previews begin June 12, opens June 28; to July 15. Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $33-$108; broadwayinchicago.com

“Empty Threats”: Lily Mooney’s send up of power dynamics found in contemporary theater and modern life; directed by Krissy Vanderwarker. Previews begin June 7, opens June 11; to July 14. The Neo-Futurists, 5153 N. Ashland; $10-$25; neofuturists.org

“Fabulous Divas of Hollywood”: Alan Palmer’s tribute to Hollywood divas — Cher, Meryl Streep, Audrey Hepburn, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli and more. June 8-9. Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $20, $25; pridefilmsandplays.com

“The Green Bay Tree”: Mordaunt Shairp’s 1933 comedy about a charming young man who is forced to choose between the love of his fiancee, the lifestyle of his male mentor and his upbringing; directed by Amy Sarno. Previews begin June 11, opens June 13; to July 8. Pride Films & Plays, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, $25, $30; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Hairspray”: The Tony Award-winning musical. Opens June 8; to June 24. BrightSide Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall Theatre, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville, $30; brightsidetheatre.com

“Haymarket”: Alex Higgin-Houser and David Kornfeld’s musical about Chicago’s infamous Haymarket massacre; directed by Nick Thornton. Previews begin June 13, opens June 18; to July 22. Underscore Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $30, $35; underscoretheatre.org

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Works by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. June 7-10. Harris Theater, Randolph and Michigan, $25-$110; hubbardstreetdance.com

“The Laramie Project”: Portrait of a community’s response to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man living in Laramie, Wyoming. Previews begin June 7, opens June 9; to July 8. AstonRep Theatre at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $25; astonrep.com

“The Pirates of Penzance”: Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic operetta. Opens June 9; to June 17. Music Theater Works at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson, Evanston, $34-$96; musictheaterworks.com

“Steamworks: The Musical”: A wide-eyed young man comes to Chicago looking for love in all the wrong places; directed by Peter Callahan. Opens June 8; to Aug. 10. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $20; theannoyance.com