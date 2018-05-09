Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings May 11-16, 2018

“Cry It Out”: Molly Smith Metzler’s comedy looks at the absurdities of new motherhood, the dilemma of returning to work versus staying at home, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship; directed by Jessica Fisch. Previews begin May 10, opens May 18; to June 17. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie, Skokie, $30-$81; northlight.org

“Damascus”: Bennett Fisher’s thriller about privilege, paranoia and the assumptions we make about one another; directed by Cody Estle. Previews begin May 11, opens May 21; June 23. Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, $35-$40; strawdog.org

“Flies! The Musical!”: Larry Todd Cousineau and Cindy O’Connor’s musical about an ill-fated high school musical adaptation of the novel “Lord of the Flies.” Opens May 11; to June 10. Pride Arts Center, The Broadway, 4139 N. Broadway, $25; pridefilmandplays.com

“Girl Found”: Barbara Lhota’s drama about a missing teen who turns up at a youth shelter with no memory of where she’s been for the past six years. Previews begin May 12, opens May 17; to June 17. Idle Muse Theatre at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $20; idlemuse.org

“The Originalist”: John Strand’s drama about a Harvard Law School graduate who takes a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and discovers in him an infuriating opponent and an unexpected mentor; directed by Molly Smith. Previews begin May 10, opens May 19; to June 10. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $44-$74; courttheatre.org

“Refrigerator”: Lucas Baisch’s drama imagines the implications of a world where physical bodies are given up and consciousness’s are uploaded to IceBox in hopes of reaching a digital paradise; directed by Hutch Pimentel. Previews begin May 13, opens May 16; to June 9. First Floor Theater at Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $10-$20; firstfloortheater.com

“Teacher of the Year”: In Audrey Schiffhauer’s mystery, a despised teacher is murdered at a convention and the remaining teachers realize they may be next on the killer’s list. Opens May 15; to June 19. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $8; theannoyance.com