Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings May 18-24, 2018

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for May 18-24. 2018:

“20,000 Leagues Under the Seas”: David Kersnar and Althos Low’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s tale about undersea adventures; directed by Kersnar. Previews begin May 23, opens June 2; to Aug. 19. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$80; lookingglasstheatre.org

“Avenue Q”: The Tony Award-winning musical comedy…with puppets. Previews begin May 17, opens May 24; to June 30. Metropolis Performing Arts Center, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $40; metropolisarts.com

“Do Re Mi,” Staged concert performance of the musical by Garson Kanin (book), Jule Styne (music) and Betty Comden and Adolph Green (lyrics) about a minor-league con man endlessly scheming to win big; directed by David Fiorello. May 22-24. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $35; porchlightmusictheatre.org

“Hollow/Wave”: Playwright/performer Anu Bhatt explores her South Asian-American background. Opens May 17; to May 27. Silk Road Rising, Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington, $25; silkroadrising.org

“Monsieur D’Eon Is a Woman”: Mark Brownell’s drama recounts the true-life tale of an 18th century aristocrat who transforms himself into a woman at the peak of his political career; directed by Nicole Wiesner. Opens May 24; to June 30. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20, $25; trapdoortheatre.com

“Stories I Only Tell My Friends — Live”: Actor Rob Lowe’s one-man show looks behind the curtain at Hollywood, fame, fatherhood and marriage. May 19. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $25-$80; broadwayinchicago.com

“Waiting for Godot”: Ireland’s Druid Theatre stages its critically acclaimed production of Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece. Preview May 23, opens May 24; to June 3. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $68-$88; chicagoshakes.com