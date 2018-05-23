Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings May 25-31, 2018

Aaron Patrick Craven and Kaleigh Courts in “Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage.” | Jeremy Daniel

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for May 25-31, 2018:

“Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies”: Jessica Sherr returns with her one-woman show that channels the legendary actress at the time of the 1939 Academy Awards. Opens May 24; to June 17. Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport; $26-$36; athenaeumtheatre.org

“The Boat Called My Body”: Multidisciplinary performance piece explores reproductive freedom for youth. Opens May 31; to June 17. For Youth Inquiry Theater at Palmisano Park, 2700 S. Halsted, $15-$50; icah.org

“Bull in a China Shop”: Bryna Turner’s feminist comedy explores the lives of Mary Woolley and her partner, Jeanette Marks, who reimagined women’s education at the turn of the 20th century. Previews begin May 24, opens May 31; to July 1. About Face Theatre at Theatre Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $20-$38; aboutfacetheatre.com

“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage”: The musical based on the popular movie. Opens May 29; to June 3. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $18-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Displaced”: Isaac Gomez’s thriller that explores the heartbreak of gentrification; directed by Jo Cattell. Previews begin May 31, opens June 3; to July 1. Haven Theatre at Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, $18; haventheatrechicago.com

“Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)”: Suzan-Lori Parks’ Civil War drama about a Texas slave who faces a choice: join his master in the Confederate Army to win his freedom or remain enslaved at the plantation; directed by Niegel Smith. Previews begin May 25, opens June 4; to June 24. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $10-$40; goodmantheatre.org

“Guards at the Taj”: Rajiv Joseph’s tale about the search for beauty in desperate circumstances; directed by Amy Morton. Previews begin May 31, opens June 11; to July 22. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets, $20-$89; steppenwolf.org

“Mies Julie”: Yael Farber’s adaptation of August Strindberg’s classic “Miss Julie” now set in the South African desert 18 years after the end of apartheid; directed by Dexter Bullard. Previews begin May 25, opens June 1; to June 24. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln. Tickets, $15-$45; victorygardens.org

“Monsieur D’Eon Is a Woman”: Mark Brownell’s drama recounts the true-life tale of an 18th century aristocrat who transforms himself into a woman at the peak of his political career; directed by Nicole Wiesner. Opens May 24; to June 30. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $20, $25; trapdoortheatre.com

“Neverwhere”: Robert Kauzlaric’s adaptation of the Neal Gaiman novel about a man who finds himself trapped in a shadow world beneath the streets of London; directed by Ilesa Duncan. Previews begin May 25, opens June 4; to July 15. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood; $40; lifelinetheatre.com

“The Second City’s Summer Blockbuster”: The Second City roasts summertime; directed by Cassie Ahiers. Opens May 29; to Aug. 29. The Second City, 1616 N. Wells; $26-$36; secondcity.com