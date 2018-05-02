Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater performances and opening nights for May 4-10, 2018:

“Buried Child”: Sam Shepard’s drama about a fragmented family living in a forgotten America; directed by Kimberly Senior. Previews begin May 9, opens May 16; to June 17. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

“columbinus”: Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli’s docudrama explores the cultural and personal pathologies that gave rise to the shooting rampage at Columbine High School; directed by Mechelle Moe. To May 26. The Yard at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $15-$25; steppenwolf.org

“The Days Are Shorter”: Corrine J. Kawecki’s play explores life’s joys and challenges at different ages. Previews begin May 8, opens May 10; to June 3. Pride Arts Center, The Buena, 4147 N. Broadway, $25; pridefilmsandplays.com

“Forever Plaid”: Stuart Ross’ musical revue that follows a quirky quartet of high school pals who dream of becoming like their singing idols of the ’50s; directed by Brenda Didier. Opens May 6; to June 3. Theater at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Indiana, $42, $46; theatreatthecenter.com

Laura Berner Taylor (from left), Joe Lino and Evan Linder in Interrobang Theatre Project’s production of “Grace.” | Salar Ardebili photo

“Grace”: Craig Wright’s play about an enterprising and religious couple and their faithless, bitter neighbor who come to question their beliefs and fears. Previews begin May 4, opens May 7; to June 3. Interrobang Theatre Project at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, 32; interrobangtheatreproject.com

“Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years”: Emily Mann’s play about two African-American sisters whose lives and reminisces create a picture of 20th century America; directed by Chuck Smith. Previews begin May 5, opens May 14; to June 10. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $20-$75; goodmantheatre.org

“A New Attitude — In Tribute to Patti LaBelle”: A musical bio of the singer from childhood to superstar status; directed by Rueben D. Echoles. Previews begin May 5, opens May 13; to June 17. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55, $65; blackensembletheater.org.

“Outside Mullingar”: John Patrick Shanley’s romantic comedy about two middle-aged misfits in rural Ireland whose budding romance is hindered by a family feud; directed by Steve Scott. Opens May 4; to June 3. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $37; atthemac.org

“The Wizard of Oz”: The musical with special effects and classic songs featured in the 1939 movie. Preview May 8, opens May 9; to May 20. Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State; $39-$129; chicagotheatre.com