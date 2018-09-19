Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings Sept. 21-27

Bre Jacobs (from left), Rashada Dawan and Blair Robertson in Firebrand Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company’s production of "Caroline, or Change." | Rob Riddle/Ghost Light Headshots

Artemisia Fall Festival: Staged readings of six new feminist plays: “Scratching the Surface” by Charly Evon SImpson, “Witch Camp” by J. Thalia Cunningham, “Cash Cows” by Anthony Fiorentino, “Things That Are Round” by Callie Kimball, “Mine and Yours” by Carolyn Kras, “Every Waiting Heart” by Lauren Ferebee. Sept. 24-Oct 3. Artemisia Theatre at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $10, $25 festival pass; artemisiatheatre.org

“Caroline, Or Change”: Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori’s musical, set in 1963 Louisiana, about a maid struggling with changes monumental and mundane; directed by Lili-Anne Brown. Previews begin Sept. 22, opens Sept. 25; to Oct. 28. Firebrand Theatre and TimeLine Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $45; firebrandtheatre.org

“El Patio”: Oscar Gonzalez, David Korish and Janko Navarro’s play explores the societal idea of what it means to be a man today; directed by Korish. Sept. 27-29. Costa Rica’s Abya Tala Theater at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $25; steppenwolf.org

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago: Performances of works by choreographers Emma Portner, Lil Buck and Jon Boogz plus a live performance by Third Coast Percussion. Sept. 27-30. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $25-$110; hubbardstreetdance.com

“Indecent”: Paula Vogel’s story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” a play about a forbidden lesbian romance; directed by Gary Griffin. Previews begin Sept. 21, opens Sept. 28; to Nov. 4. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $29-$77; victorygardens.org

“Not for Sale”: Guadalis del Carmen’s new play, set in Humboldt Park, examines gentrification of the neighborhood. Directed by Sara Carranza. Opens Sept. 21; to Oct. 20. Urban Theater, 2620 W. Division; $15-$25; urbantheaterchicago.com

“The Little Foxes”: Lillian Hellman’s tale of family betrayal and corruption set in Alabama in the year 1900; directed by Kristina McCloskey. Previews Sept. 25, opens Sept. 28; to Oct. 28. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org

“Oxy, Ohio”: S.J. Spencer’s drama about people caught up in the opioid crisis; directed by Adam Webster. Preview Sept. 22, opens Sept. 23; to Oct. 14. The Side Project, 1439 W. Jarvis, $15 in advance, $20 at door; thesideproject.net

“There’s a Coqui in My Show!”: Roberto J. Negron’s adaptation of Marisa de Jesus Paolicelli’s children’s book about the Puerto Rican national mascot, the little tree frog. Opens Sept. 21; to Oct. 13. The Miracle Center, 2311 N. Pulaski, $24; clata.org

“White Rabbit Red Rabbit”: Find out what happens when you put an artist on a stage and hand them a script they’ve never read before; features a new performer every night. Opens Sept. 24; to Nov. 12. Interrobang Theatre Project at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $20, $25; interrobangtheatreproject.org

“Witch,” Jen Silverman’s modern take on the Jacobean play “The Witch of Edmonton” asks the question: Would you know what to ask for if the Devil came calling? Directed by Marti Lyons. Previews begin Sept. 26, opens Oct. 3; to Dec. 16. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org