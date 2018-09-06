Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings Sept. 7-13

Courtney Mack (left) as Molly and Garrett Lutz as Sam in Theatre at the Center's production of "Ghost the Musical" in Munster, Ind. | Guy Rhodes Photo

“Arms and the Man”: George Bernard Shaw’s play satirizes the folly of armed conflict; directed by Brian Pastor. Previews begin Sept. 7, opens Sept. 16; to Oct. 21. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“BigMouth”: The Belgium company SKaGeN with a show by Valentijn Dhaenens paying tribute to the 2,500-year history of oration. Opens Sept 12; to Sept. 22. Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $38-$56; (312) 595-5600; chicagoshakes.com

“Curve of Departure”: Rachel Bonds’ comic drama about a group of people gathering in anticipation of the funeral of a man they loved but did not like; directed by BJ Jones. Previews begin Sept. 13, opens Sept. 21; to Oct. 21. Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$88; northlight.org

“Frankenstein”: Robert Kauzlaric’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic; directed by Paul S. Holmquist. Previews begin Sept. 7, opens Sept. 17; to Oct. 28. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $40; lifelinetheatre.com

“The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?”: Edward Albee’s drama about an accomplished architect who must reconcile the man the world knows with the man he has always been; directed by James Yost. Previews begin Sept. 7, opens Sept. 11; to Oct. 6. Interrobang Theatre Project at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $32; interrobangtheatreproject.com

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”: Alexis J. Roston portrays the legendary Billie Holiday. Preview Sept. 7, opens Sept. 8; to Oct. 7. Congo Square Theatre at eta Creative Arts, 7558 S. South Chicago, $25, $35; congosquaretheatre.org

“(Not) Another Day”: Jenny Magnus’ play, set in and around a popular soap opera, explores the way time is experienced; directed by Magnus. Opens Sept. 7; to Oct. 6. Curious Theatre Branch at Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston, $15 or pay-what-you-can; curioustheatrebranch.com

“Peacebook”: A citywide touring festival of short, peace-themed works of theater, dance, music and spoken word. Sept. 7-8 in LaFollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie; Sept. 14-15 in Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood; Sept. 21-22 in Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd. Free but reservations are recommended; collaboraction.org

“Second Skin”: Kristin Idaszak’s drama investigates the fraught relationship between mothers and daughters and how one mistake can reverberate across generations; directed by Jess Hutchinson. Previews begin Sept. 11; opens Sept. 14; to Oct. 13. WildClaw Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee; $15-$30; wildclawtheatre.com

“Tootsie”: World premiere musical adaptation of the movie about a difficult actor who finds the role of a lifetime; music by David Yazbek, directed by Scott Ellis. Previews begin Sept. 11, opens Sept. 30; to Oct. 14. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph; $35-$105; broadwayinchicago.com

“Ghost The Musical”: The musical adaptation of the movie about a woman who is protected by her dead boyfriend via a storefront psychic; directed by Linda Fortunato. Previews begin Sept. 13, opens Sept. 16; to Oct. 14. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Ind., $42-$46; theatreatthecenter.com

“Tangles & Plaques”: Kirsten Riber’s attempt to demystify the experience of dementia. Opens Sept. 13; to Sept. 29. The Neo-Futurists Theater, 5253 N. Ashland, $10-$25; neofuturists.org