Dance for Life 2019 benefit gala announces performance lineup

Dance for Life Chicago has announced the lineup for its 2019 benefit celebration.

The event, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Auditorium Theatre, features a host of world-class dance companies in an evening of performances with proceeds benefitting organizations including The Dancers’ Fund and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, which assist dance professionals facing critical health issues. A gala reception at the Hilton Chicago follows the performances.

Returning this year are Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet, to be joined by Chicago Dance Crash, Chicago Human Rhythm Project and Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater. The evening will also feature a tribute to the late dancer/ choreographer/instructor Claire Bataille, choreographed by Robyn Mineko Williams, and concludes with a finale choreographed by Randy Duncan.

A sample of the evening’s program includes:

— Gus Giordano Dance Chicago performing Ray Leeper’s “SOUL,” set to the music of Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and the Pips, and Al Green;

— Hubbard Street Dance Chicago performs an excerpt from “Minus 16,” choreographed by Ohad Naharin;

— Chicago Dance Crash performs Jessica Dearh’s “Leap of Faith,” boasting a freestyle melange of breakdance, acrobatics, hip hop and concert dance techniques;

— Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater performs an excerpt from Carlos Rodriguez’s flamenco/contemporary ballet “Mar de Fuego/Sea of Fire,” (dedicated to the ensemble’s late founder Dame Libby Komaiko);

Tickets, $300–$650 for both the performance and gala reception, or $15–$75 for the performances only, will go on sale May 1 chicagodancersunited.org or in person at the theater box office, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.