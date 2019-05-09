Dave Chappelle to receive Mark Twain Prize for humor

Comedian Dave Chappelle will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a gala event Oct. 27 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The prize, named in honor of the iconic author/humorist, is presented to artists who’ve distinguished themselves in ways similar to Twain.

“Dave is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s observation that ‘against the assault of humor, nothing can stand.’ For three decades, Dave has challenged us to see hot-button issues from his entirely original yet relatable perspective. Dave is a hometown hero here in Washington, D.C., where he grew up. We’re so looking forward to welcoming him back home,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter via statement.

Among some of the previous recipients of the honor are Richard Pryor, Jonathan Winters, Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray and last year’s awardee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Chappelle’s resume boasts “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central (where his impersonations of Rick James and Prince skyrocketed to legendary status), four stand-up specials — “The Age of Spin,” “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” “Equanimity” and “The Bird Revelations” — in 2017 for Netflix, and films such as “A Star is Born,” “Chi-Raq,” “Undercover Brother” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Chappelle’s 2017 residency at Radio City Music Hall in New York City chalked up 90,000 tickets sold and 58 guest stars during a 16-show run.

In a 2017 interview, Chappelle talked about his comedy style in light of political correctness: “I know everything I say is not for everybody. When I’m right, I’m right, and when I’m wrong, forgive me. And again, it’s not church — if you want to hear somebody be right all the time go to church, if you want to laugh at [stuff] that terrifies you, go to a comedy club. And that’s how I feel.”

The Kennedy Center program’s star-studded lineup has not yet been announced. It will air at 8 p.m January 6, 2020, on PBS.