David Baldacci, Stassi Schroeder jump to top of bestsellers list with new books

Two new books, by David Baldacci (above) and Stassi Schroeder top the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers lists. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Star Wars: Master & Apprentice” by Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

6. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

7. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Miracle at St. Andrews” by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

11. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

13. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

14. “The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

15. “Smashed” by Junji Ito (Viz)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Next Level Basic” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery Books)

2. “The Second Mountain” by David Brooks (Random House)

3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “Life Will Be the Death of Me…and You Too!” by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

6. “Crushing” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

7. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

8. “131 Method” by Chalene Johnson (Hay House)

9. “Shortest Way Home” by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright)

10. “The Matriarch” by Susan Page (Twelve)

11. “Mostly Plants” by Tracy Pollan et al. (Harper Wave)

12. “Trillion Dollar Coach” by Eric Schmidt et al. (HarperBusiness)

13. “Wolfpack” by Abby Wambach (Celedon Books)

14. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. “Clean & Lean” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)