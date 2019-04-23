David Carr’s writings will be collected in a book, ‘Final Draft,’ out next year

The work of David Carr, the New York Times media critic who died in 2015, will be collected in a book edited by his widow, with an introduction by Ta-Nehisi Coates. | AP

The work of well-known writer and media critic David Carr, who died in 2015, will be collected in a book coming out next year.

Jill Rooney Carr, his widow, is editing the collection, and author Ta-Nehisi Coates, a friend for whom Carr was once a mentor, is writing the introduction.

That’s according to the publishing house Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, which says the book, titled “Final Draft: The Selected Work of David Carr,” will come out in the spring of 2020 and will cover a wide range of his writing, from Carr’s takes on culture to his recounting of his struggles with addiction.

Carr was a reporter and critic for The New York Times when he collapsed at his office and died at age 58 of complications from lung cancer that had spread.

He wrote the 2008 memoir “The Night of the Gun” about his addiction and recovery, tracing his path from cocaine addict to single father of twin girls to sobered-up media columnist.

Carr also worked at publications including New York magazine and the Washington City Paper, for which he hired Coates.