David Cassidy interview reveals he never had dementia, was still drinking: AUDIO

LOS ANGELES — David Cassidy says he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia.

People magazine reported Wednesday the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary “David Cassidy: the Last Session” after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was “complete alcohol poisoning.”

The former “Partridge Family” star says he had lied by telling friends and family he had stopped drinking.

“There is no sign of dementia of me having dementia at this stage of my life,” Cassidy says on the audio recording. An emotional Cassidy goes on to to say “I did it to myself. I did it to myself to cover up the sadness. And the emptiness.”

RELATED

’70s teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star David Cassidy dies at 67

Cassidy died of organ failure in November at age 67.

Producer John Marks tells People that Cassidy wanted to be honest once and for all. The issue appears on newsstands Friday.

A&E will air “David Cassidy: the Last Session” on June 11.

Associated Press