Day of the Dead takes over National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen

Works from the National Museum of Mexican Art's exhibit, "Dia de Muertos: A Spiritual Legacy," open now through Dec. 9. | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

Death makes no plans — but you should.

Throughout the fall, the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen will honor the dead and explore the afterworld through an exhibit and events for Día de los Muertos.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is actually a three-day Mexican holiday from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in which family and friends pray and remember lost loved ones, often creating “ofrendas,” or altars, adorned with photos of the deceased, their favorite foods and commemorative flowers, among other items.

This year’s Día de los Muertos exhibit is already on display and features traditional and contemporary works that reflect the Mexican community’s layered understanding of death, molded by centuries of indigenous traditions, colonization and migration.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 9, but the museum’s celebration culminates with “Día de Los Muertos Xicago,” a free neighborhood get-together on Oct. 28 at Harrison Park featuring dozens of altars, live music, face painting and plenty of “pan de muerto,” traditional sweet bread made for the holiday by local bakers.

Organizers will also display a “digital ofrenda” during the event, projecting photos of the recently deceased sent in by friends and family on the outside of the museum building near Harrison Park. Monday, Oct. 15, is the deadline to submit a photograph at this link.

Mario Hernandez, head of the museum’s planning committee for “Día de Los Muertos Xicago,” expects this year’s celebration to eclipse those from the past.

“Día de los Muertos has become very recognizable in pop culture, and we see that through an increase in interest in the museum and the exhibit,” he said.

At the beginning of the exhibit visitors will find “The Veliz Project,” a collection of 30 “velices,” or suitcases, each filled and decorated by a local artist with what they would choose to bring with them to the afterlife.

The project is based on the traditions from indigenous communities in Western Mexico who would bury their loved ones with tools and objects to help the soul on its way to the next world.

Some artists filled their suitcase with objects that harken memories of loved ones and good times. Others were more practical, making their suitcases into a telephone or a “molcajete,” a type of mortar to make salsa dating back to the Aztecs and Mayans.

Following the suitcases are model ofrendas from different regions in Mexico, varying in shape, size, and style.

For Hernandez, it’s important visitors understand the regional and cultural differences of Día de los Muertos celebrations within Mexico.

“There is not one way to do an altar or an ofrenda,” he said. “These traditions are hundreds of years old and take on the regions’ understanding of life and death.”

The exhibit also hosts altars dedicated to three recently departed women: Raquel Ontiveros, one of Chicago’s first female mariachis; Edith Padilla, a counselor called “the heart” of Matthew Gallistel Languages Academy in South Chicago; and photographer Laura Aguilar, a pivotal figure in the body positivity movement from Los Angeles.

Museum curators also saw fit to honor 10 children who perished in a house fire in Little Village on August 26 with a toy display with reference to “Chichihuacuauhco,” the Aztec’s special resting place for children who die at a young age.

Paintings, sculptures, and other works of art that speak to Día de los Muertos are also featured through the exhibit. Fans of the Disney movie “Coco” will recognize the “alebrijes” standing behind plexiglass. (While the word alebrijes has no direct translation, the characters are often colorful, scary — and defy imagination.)

Last week, the museum hosted its first Día de los Muertos “after dark” session of the season, where local artists host workshops on how to make ofrenda decorations, such as flowers made out of paper mache. The next session is Nov. 1.

Maria Galindo, 69, and her daughter Grace Ayala, 29, were busy making flowers and chit chatting with people next to them during the workshop.

Galindo, who came to Chicago from Mexico in the 1970s, said she brought the tradition of Día de los Muertos with her so she could teach her children about their motherland and honor family members they never met.

“It’s a good way of remembering your roots,” she said in Spanish.

Ayala said she plans on keeping the tradition alive.

“It’s nice to remember the dead like this. It’s like they’re almost there with us in the room,” she said.

Across the table from Galindo and Ayala was Irma Rodriguez, 70, a Pilsen native who only started celebrating Día de los Muertos two years ago after her first trip to Mexico.

“The way they honor the dead, it’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s never too late to learn about your culture.”

The National Museum of Mexican Art, at 1852 W. 19th St., offers free admission.