Michelle Obama, Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads’ back atop best-sellers list

Michelle Obama's "Becoming" and Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing” are back on top on the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers lists. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

3. “The Border” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

4. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

6. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Chocolate Cream Pie Murder” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

9. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)

11. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Priority of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

13. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James (Riverhead)

14. “An Anonymous Girl” by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Mission Critical” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

6. “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher (Bloomsbury)

7. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

8. “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells (Crown/Duggan)

10. “Keto Diet” by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

11. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

12. “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)

13. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

14. “Comfort Food Shortcuts” by David Venable (Ballantine)

15. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)