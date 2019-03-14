Rachel Hollis’ new book, Delia Owen’s ‘Crawdads’ top bestsellers list

"Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (above) and Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing” top the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers list. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

4. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

5. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

6. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

8. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (William Morrow)

9. “Unto Us a Son Is Given” by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)

10. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

12. “The Border” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

13. “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See (Scribner)

14. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

15. “Connections in Death” by Nora Roberts aka J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

4. “Outer Order, Inner Calm” by Gretchen Rubin (Harmony)

5. “Brain Body Diet” by Sara Gottfried (HarperOne)

6. “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr (Convergent)

7. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

8. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)

9. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

11. “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallce-Wells (Crown/Duggan)

12. “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

13. “Mostly Sunny” by Janice Dean (Harper)

14. “Keto Diet” by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

15. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)