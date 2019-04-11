Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming,’ Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads’ top best-sellers list again

Former first lady Michelle Obama signing copies of her book "Becoming" last November at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park. The book again tops the hardcover nonfiction bestsellers list. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

3. “The Savior” by J.R. Ward (Gallery Books)

4. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)

7. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

8. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

10. “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. “Marvel Encyclopedia” (DK)

13. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. “The A List” by J.A. Jance (Gallery Books)

15. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “The Matriarch” by Susan Page (Twelve)

4. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

5. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

6. “A Love Letter Life” by Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff (Zondervan)

7. “The Next Right Thing” by Emily P. Freeman (Revell)

8. “?IMomSoHard” by Hensley/Smedley (HarperOne)

9. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. “Ladies Who Punch” by Ramin Setoodeh (Thomas Dunne)

11. “Commander in Cheat” by Rick Reilly (Hachette)

12. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

13. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

14. “American Moonshot’ by Douglas Brinkley (Harper)

15. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)