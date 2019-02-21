Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads’ rejoins Michelle Obama atop best-sellers list
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James (Riverhead)
4. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)
6. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
7. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)
8. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)
11. “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
12. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
13. “Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds” by Gwenda Bond (Del Rey)
14. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)
15. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)
5. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
6. “The Essential Oils Hormone Solution” by Mariza Snyder (Rodale)
7. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)
8. “The Theft of America’s Soul” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)
9. “Brave, Not Perfect” by Reshma Saujani (Currency)
10. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
11. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
12. “Under Pressure” by Lisa Damour (Ballantine)
13. “Shortest Way Home” by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright)
14. “Dare to Lead” by Brene’ Brown (Random House)
15. “The Point of It All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)