Rachel Hollis’ latest, Delia Owen’s ‘Crawdads’ again top bestsellers list

"Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (above) and Delia Owens' “Where the Crawdads Sing” again top the Publishers Weekly hardcover bestsellers list. | Provided photo

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)

3. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “The Persian Gamble” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

5. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

6. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)

7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

8. “Toxic Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

11. “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin (William Morrow)

12. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. “The First Lady” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Border” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

15. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Case for Trump” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Mostly Sunny” by Janice Dean (Harper)

6. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Olivia Newton John (Gallery)

8. “Best Self” by Mike Bayer (Dey Street)

9. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos (Ballantine)

10. “Keto Diet” by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

11. “Mama’s Last Hug” by Frans de Waal (Norton)

12. “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallce-Wells (Crown/Duggan)

13. “Holy Envy” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

14. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

15. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s Press)