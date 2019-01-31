Delia Owens’ ‘Crawdads,’ Michelle Obama top Publishers Weekly best-sellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

3. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

4. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “The Golden Tresses of the Dead” by Alan Bradley (Bantam)

7. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

8. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

13. “The New Iberia Blues” by James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

14. “The Rule of Law” by John Lescroat (Atria Books)

15. “Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

5. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron Books)

6. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

7. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

8. “Everyday Millionaires” by Chris Hogan (Ramsey)

9. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. “The Point of it All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

11. “Dare to Lead” by Brene’ Brown (Random House)

12. “The Clean Plate” by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Best Self” by Mike Bayer (Dey Street Books)

14. “The Greenprint” by Marco Borges (Harmony)

15. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)