Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ leads Golden Globe nominations

Christian Bale stars as former vice president Dick Cheney in "Vice." | YouTube/Annapurna FIlms

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Adam McKay’s biopic of Dick Cheney, ‘Vice,’ leads the Golden Globe movie nominations with six bids.

The satirical depiction of the former vice president is competing against “Crazy Rich Asians,” ”The Favourite,” ”Green Book” and ”Mary Poppins Returns” in the category of best comedy or musical film.

The drama nominees are: “Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”If Beale Street Could Talk” and ”A Star Is Born.”

Christian Bale, who plays Cheney in “Vice,” is a nominee in the musical or comedy film actor category, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”), Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”) and John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”).

The musical or comedy actress lineup includes Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Olivia Colman (“The Favorite”), Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”), Charlize Theron (“Tully”) and Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

On the drama side, the nominated actresses are Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”), Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Rosamund Pike (“A Private War”).

Gaga’s co-star, Bradley Cooper, will compete for the best drama actor Globe with Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”).

Cooper and McKay are nominated for best director, along with Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) and Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman).

Nominees are chosen by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Most of the nominated films already have opened in Chicago; “Mary Poppins Returns” arrives Dec. 19, and “Vice” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” on Dec. 25.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the ceremony, airing live Jan. 6 on NBC.