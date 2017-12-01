Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, headed to Country LakeShake festival

Singer Dierks Bentley performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. | John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Florida Georgia Line are among the headliners for the fourth incarnation of Chicago’s Country LakeShake music festival, June 22-24, 2018, at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island.

Also among the lineup are: Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Jackie Lee, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Runaway June, Dylan Scott and Cole Swindell. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

Three-day passes for the country music festival will go on sale at 10 a.m Dec. 8 at lakeshakefestival.com.