Director John Singleton’s family withdraws life support after stroke

In this Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, John Singleton arrives at the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Director John Singleton is on life support after suffering a stroke earlier this month, his spokesperson Shannon Barr told USA TODAY Monday.

Singleton’s family released a statement announcing they were making the “agonizing decision” to take him off life support.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with careful counsel of John’s doctors,” the statement said, published in TMZ.

The hashtag #RIPJohnSingleton was trending on Twitter Monday morning as thousands of tweets poured in, first with condolences and then with confusion.

His family revealed he’d suffered a stroke on April 17.

“… Our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital…” said the statement, provided to USA TODAY on April 20 by spokesperson Shannon Barr. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Taraji P. Henson said she and Tyrese Gibson visited Singleton in the hospital, writing in an Instagram post on Saturday: “You heard my voice and jumped up. I HAVE HOPE AND FAITH BECAUSE I KNOW THAT #GODIS.” Henson, who starred in Singleton’s “Baby Boy,” urged people to “keep praying.”

RELATED: John Singleton, ‘Boys N the Hood’ director, in a coma after stroke

Singleton was nominated for two Oscars for 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood,” becoming the youngest best director nominee and first black person nominated for the same award.

His other films include “Poetic Justice,” starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, “Shaft,” “Baby Boy,” “2 Fast 2 Furious” and “Four Brothers.”

Singleton’s recent projects include creating and executive producing the FX Networks TV series “Snowfall,” as well as directing the fifth episode of the network’s “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

When news broke of Singleton’s stroke, prominent celebrities took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

“His films helped form me. His kindness lifted me up,” wrote Ava DuVernay. “I remember him coming to the premiere of my indie years ago. Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA. He is a lovely man. Pray with me.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Snoop Dogg and Guillermo del Toro also sent well wishes.

Contributing: Sara Moniuszko; The Associated Press

Read more at usatoday.com