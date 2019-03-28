Trump announces Justice, FBI to review ‘outrageous’ Smollett case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in a Thursday morning tweet that the Justice Department and the FBI will review charges being dismissed against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!” Trump wrote.

It is not surprising that Trump weighed in, since the case has been getting saturation coverage on national cable outlets, which Trump often watches. Trump also has been a longtime critic of Chicago when it comes to law-and-order issues.

The uproar is over the Cook County state’s attorney’s office dropping 16 felony charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett, even though prosecutors said they had enough evidence to convict the actor of staging a hate-crime on himself.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Smollett’s lawyer Tina Glandian in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show with co-host Savannah Guthrie, asked to react to Trump’s tweet said, “we have nothing to be concerned about.” Glandian added, “To my knowledge, nothing improper was done,” speaking from New York on the set of the show.

Kevin Graham, president of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, in reaction to Trump’s tweet said in a CNN “New Day” interview with Alisyn Camerota, “I am hopeful that President Trump’s encouragement into this will launch an investigation. That’s what we asked for more than a week ago.”

“If the FBI does do the investigation, and it appears that they are, then we are going to have some resolution to this and find out what exactly happened,” said Graham, speaking from the Illinois State Capitol rotunda in Springfield.

On Wednesday, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called on Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to review the handling of the case.

TIMELINE: The Jussie Smollett investigation

In a series of interviews Wednesday, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx defended the handling of the case, even though she said she had previously recused herself from the prosecution after she talked to a member of Smollett’s family and had urged the case to be transferred to the FBI.

Foxx described the deal that was offered to Smollett as common, but veteran defense attorneys in interviews with the Sun-Times could recall no such similar deals in their decades of practice.