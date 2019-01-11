‘Verses for the Dead,’ Michelle Obama top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

Michelle Obama's “Becoming” is tops among nonfiction bestsellers, and Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child's “Verses for the Dead” is the No. 1 hardcover fiction bestseller. | AP

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

5. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Target: Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)

10. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

11. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

12. “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “Of Blood and Bone” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

14. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)

6. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

7. “The Point of it All” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

8. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

9. “The Whole30 Slow Cooker” by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

11. “What to Eat When” by Michael Roizen/Michael Crupain (National Geographic)

12. “Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly/Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. “Gmorning, Gnight!” by Lin-Miguel Miranda / Jonny Sun (Random House)

14. “Skinnytaste One and Done” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)

15. “Dare to Lead” by Brené Brown (Random House)