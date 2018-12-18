Civil rights lawyer Dovey Johnson Roundtree’s memoir to be reissued

Dovey Johnson Roundtree in 2000. A memoir by the late civil-rights activist is being reissued. She was the inspiration for Cicely Tyson’s 1990s TV series “Sweet Justice.” | AP

A memoir by the late civil rights lawyer Dovey Johnson Roundtree is being reissued, as well as children’s versions of the book by the woman who was the inspiration for Cicely Tyson’s idealistic Southern lawyer in the 1990s TV series “Sweet Justice.”

Algonquin Books plans to publish a 10th-anniversary edition of “Mighty Justice” next November.

Co-written by Katie McCabe, the book originally was called “Justice Older Than the Law” and won praise from Michelle Obama, among many others.

Roundtree, who was 104, died in May in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was a groundbreaking criminal defense lawyer and minister who helped win a landmark court case banning segregation in interstate bus travel.

Roaring Brook Press plans middle-grade and picture-book versions of the book.