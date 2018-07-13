Fans of the hugely popular “Downton Abbey”  series rejoice — the long-awaited feature film will become a reality.

The original cast, including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery, will be reuniting for the next chapter in the saga of the Crawley family. The PBS “Masterpiece” series ended in 2015 after six seasons and 69 Emmy Award nominations (including 15 wins).

Series creator Julian Fellowes has penned the screenplay and the film will be directed by Brian Percival (“About a Girl”). Filming is set to begin this summer. The movie is expected to be released in 2019.

In a statement, Focus Films chairman Peter Kujawski said, “Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter. We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and [series executive producer] Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.”

The news was confirmed on the Downton Abbey Facebook page, in elegant, Downton style.

This undated publicity photo provided by PBS shows, from left, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Allen Leech as Tom Branson, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, and Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes, from the TV series, "Downton Abbey."

During its six-season run on “Masterpiece,” “Downton Abbey received a record 69 Emmy nominations, including 15 wins. | AP Photo/PBS, Carnival Film & Television Limited 2012 for MASTERPIECE, Nick Briggs