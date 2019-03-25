Dr. Dre boasts daughter got into USC ‘on her own’

"My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!" Dr. Dre captioned the photo of him and his daughter, a boast that has raised some eyebrows.

Dr. Dre is taking a jab at fellow celebrities who made headlines earlier this month for their alleged involvement in a college bribery scandal.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are charged with paying thousands of dollars to fake test scores and disguising their children as athletes in order to gain access to prestigious schools, including the University of Southern California.

In a since-deleted post, the rapper and producer shared Saturday on Instagram that his daughter, Truly Young, got into the same university – and added that the way it happened won’t land him in jail.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” he captioned the photo of him and his daughter, a boast that has raised some eyebrows.

Dre and record producer/entrepreneur Jimmy Iovine gave USC a much-publicized $70 million donation in 2013 to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Dre’s daughter also deleted a post with the same photo and a similar caption from her social media Sunday.

RELATED

• College coaches, actresses indicted in admissions bribery case

• College admissions cheating scandal symptom of a greater problem

• The real college admissions scandal? Many high schoolers can’t afford to go

Read more at usatoday.com.