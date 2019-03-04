Posthumous Dr. Seuss horse book coming including Grinch, Cat in the Hat cameos

There’s a new Dr. Seuss children's book coming, based on an unfinished manuscript and sketches by the late author, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel.

There’s a new Dr. Seuss coming out in September that will look at how various artists have portrayed horses, and it will include cameos from such favorite Seuss characters as the Grinch, the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant.

An unfinished manuscript and sketches by the late children’s author — found in 2013 — are the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” which Random House Children’s Books says will be published Sept. 3, with a list price of $18.99.

It says the book will feature reproductions of works of art featuring horses by Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock and Alexander Calder, among others. The publisher says it will be “like a visit to a museum — with a horse as your guide.”

Illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look that is “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own,” according to the publishing house.

Dr. Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel — died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015 of his book “What Pet Should I Get” was a best-seller.

Joyner’s previous credits include “Too Many Elephants in This House” and “The Swap.”