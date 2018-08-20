Drake grants wish to 11-year-old girl at Lurie Children’s Hospital

It was a birthday wish come true for eleven-year-old Sofia Sanchez.

The youngster, a patient awaiting a heart transplant at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, got a surprise visit from singer Drake over the weekend. The visit was in response to a video she posted earlier in the week, in which she invites her superstar idol to stop by the hospital for a visit. In the video, Sofia, tethered to her portable IV pump, and her cousin performed “The KiKi Challenge” in the hospital hallway.

The artist was in town for a Saturday night concert at the United Center, the same day Sofia celebrated her 11th birthday.