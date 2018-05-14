Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos, featuring two shows in Chicago

In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Canadian rapper Drake arrives at the NBA Awards in New York. Drake is going on tour. He announced the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour on Monday, May 14, 2018. Drake will be joined by “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Drake is going on tour.

The 31-year-old announced the “Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour” on Monday, which includes two shows in Chicago on Aug. 17 and 18.

Drake will be joined by “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.

Drake has released the singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album “Scorpion.”